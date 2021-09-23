NewsMusic News

Delta 5 singer and guitarist Julz Sale has died

Sale co-founded the Leeds post-punk outfit in the late 1970s

By Alex Gallagher
Julz Sale performs with Delta 5
Julz Sale performs with Delta 5 in Leeds, 1979. CREDIT: David Corio/Redferns

Julz Sale of Leeds post-punk band Delta 5 has died.

The singer and guitarist’s death was confirmed by record label Rough Trade, who released much of the band’s work in the UK, and where Sale was employed for some time following Delta 5’s breakup.

US label Kill Rock Stars, who released a compilation of early Delta 5 material titled ‘Singles & Sessions 1979-1981’ in 2006, also paid their respects to Sale on social media, writing that Sale’s “contribution to punk, post-punk and music at large will be felt forever”.

Emerging out of the same scene as the Mekons and Gang of Four, Sale co-founded Delta 5 alongside Ros Allen and Bethan Peters, both of whom played bass. They later added drummer Kelvin Knight and guitarist Alan Riggs and released a handful of singles and their sole album, 1981’s ‘See the Whirl’.

The group were best known for their debut single ‘Mind Your Own Business’, which endured long after their dissolution. The song has been covered by the likes of Chicks on Speed, R. Stevie Moore and Dum Dum Girls over the years.

‘Mind Your Own Business’ also featured in an episode of Netflix series Sex Education in 2019, and received renewed mainstream attention when it was used to soundtrack an Apple ad about privacy earlier this year, some four decades after it was first released.

