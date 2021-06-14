June 21 roadmap delay will “decimate” economy, night time bosses warn

New research has reportedly revealed that many nightclubs will be on a financial cliff-edge if the UK Government delays the total relaxing of coronavirus restrictions on June 21.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a statement at 6PM this evening (June 14) where it is expected that the date of what some have been referring to as “freedom day” on June 21 will be postponed to allow for more vaccinations in light of the spread of new COVID variants.

However, night time bosses have warned that they face financial ruin if appropriate financial assistance is not provided to accommodate for the delay in opening their doors once more.

Advertisement

According to a new flash survey of 300 businesses conducted by the Night Times Industries Association (NTIA), 1 in 4 will not survive longer than one month without further government support and 50 per cent no longer than two months.

54 per cent of businesses have spent over £15K in preparation for reopening on June 21 already, while 17.8 percent have spent over £40K.

As for losses, 1 in 5 businesses estimate that they will lose over £40K per week in revenue while restricted from trading or from being closed due to the delay in the June 21 easing of lockdown. A further 58 per cent of businesses estimate that they will lose over £10K per week in revenue.

Delays could also affect staffing too, with 33 per cent of businesses estimating they will lose over 30 per cent of their workforce due to this latest lockdown delay.

The NTIA is now calling on the government to extended existing loan payment holidays, as well as rent moratoriums that have frozen significant rents that businesses would have been otherwise expected to pay throughout lockdowns.