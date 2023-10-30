BTS’ Jungkook enlists David Guetta for new remix of ‘Seven’

South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS has released a new David Guetta remix of his hit single ‘Seven’.

The new David Guetta remix of ‘Seven’ uses the explicit version of the song and retains the verse by guest artist, Latto. For the rework, the French DJ transforms the UK garage song into a dancefloor-ready banger.

This is the second high-profile remix of ‘Seven’, following a progressive house remix by Swedish DJ Alesso that was released in August. Prior to that, the BTS singer also dropped several different reworks of the song, including a ‘Summer Mix’ and a ‘Lo-fi Mix’.

The singer has also teamed up with American DJ MK, known for the song ‘Rhyme Dust’ with Dom Dolla, for a house remix of his latest single, ‘3D’. This is the second remix of Jungkook’s ‘3D’, following a rework by PC Music’s A. G. Cook last month.

Earlier this month, Jungkook appears on The Kid Laroi‘s new single ‘Too Much’, which also featured UK rapper Central Cee. The song is expected to appear on his long-awaited debut album ‘The First Time’ in November.

To promote the new song, the duo hosted a ‘Let’s Cook’ segment on social media, where the Australian singer tricked the BTS member into trying Vegemite, a classic Australian food spread.

Meanwhile, Jungkook will release his debut album ‘Golden’ this Friday (November 3). The record will feature collaborations with DJ Snake and Major Lazer, as well as songs written by Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes. Check out the full tracklist here.