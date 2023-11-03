Watch BTS’ Jungkook’s new music video for ‘Standing Next to You’

South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS has released a music video for his new single, ‘Standing Next to You’.

The new music video for ‘Standing Next to You’ features a loose storyline about the Jungkook chasing after a mysterious femme fatale, but largely features the K-pop idol showcasing his dance skills through elaborate choreography.

“Standing next to you / Standing in the fire next to you / You know it’s deeper than the train / it’s deeper than the pain / When it’s deep like DNA / Something they can’t take away,” he sings on the chorus of the song.

‘Standing Next to You’ is the third single from Jungkook’s debut solo album, ‘Golden’, which was released alongside his new music video. The record also includes the hit singles ‘3D’ featuring Jack Harlow and ‘Seven’ featuring Latto.

‘Golden’ also includes a number of high-profile collaborations, such as with DJ Snake on ‘Please Don’t Change’ and Major Lazer on ‘Closer to You’. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes are credited as songwriters for ‘Yes or No’ and ‘Hate You’, respectively.

In a pre-taped video released in celebration of ‘Golden’, Jungkook spoke about how he wants to become “a versatile artist who can perform a variety of songs from different music genres”, per Yonhap News Agency.

“I think all the experiences of the journey from when I was called the ‘golden maknae‘ BTS to now when I have my solo album coming out made me who I am,” he added. “I wanted to put what shows who I am now the very best into the album.”

Last month, Jungkook broke the record for the fastest song to cross 1billion streams on Spotify. His debut single ‘Seven’ reached the milestone within 108 days, surpassing Miley Cyrus‘ hit viral song ‘Flowers’, which took 112 days.

Meanwhile, the singer will host his first solo concert, titled ‘Golden Live On Stage’, later this month in Seoul, South Korea. Click here for more information.