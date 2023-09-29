Listen to BTS’ Jungkook and Jack Harlow’s new collaboration, ‘3D’

BTS singer Jungkook has released his new single ‘3D’, featuring American rapper Jack Harlow.

Jungkook’s new song ‘3D’ harkens back to the R&B-tinged pop hits by Western boybands such as the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC from the early-aughts. The track has also been described by his label, Big Hit Music, as a “more mature side of Jungkook”.

“So if you’re ready (So if you’re ready) / And if you’ll let me (And if you’ll let me) / I wanna see it in motion / In 3D (Uh-uh),” the K-pop idol sings on the chorus of his new song.

‘3D’ features a verse by American rapper Jack Harlow, who also appears in the song’s new music video. In the clip, Harlow joins Jungkook to play a game a Chess while they perform the song.

Jungkook first teased ‘3D’ when he headlined the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York, where he performed his debut solo single ‘Seven’ with Latto. In a four-star review of the track, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “a summer-ready bop that also adds new facets to the singer’s artistry”.

Shortly after the release of ‘Seven’ Jungkook shared on bandmate Suga’s talk show that he plans to drop a “small mini-album” by November 2023 after releasing his second single. At the time, the singer said that he “wants a song like ‘Seven’” for his next single, but had not found it yet.

In other BTS news, rapper Suga became the third member of the group to enlist for military service last Friday (September 22), following members Jin and J-hope. In a parting message to fans, he wrote: “I was able to come this far thanks to you. And the time has come. I will faithfully complete my duty and come back.”