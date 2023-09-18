Jungkook says he “misses” performing with his BTS bandmates

BTS singer Jungkook has opened up about how he misses working with the boyband.

In a recent interview with 103.5 KISS FM, Jungkook discussed his solo debut earlier this year with ‘Seven’ and missing his BTS bandmates. During the interview, Jungkook shared that he wanted to perform with the group again soon.

“Of course, each member has his own trait, so I could say what I miss about each of them. But more than that, as I worked on my solo project, I got to really miss all the moments we shared together rather than feeling empty,” he said.

Advertisement

“For example, staying in the waiting room even though each of us were doing our own thing. When I went to Suga’s concert and performed solo on stage, I just thought that I want to be on stage with all our members, or I want to hang out with them in the waiting room,” Jungkook added.

The K-pop idol said that he missed these “ordinary moments” the most. “I hope that day comes back very soon,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, BTS’ Jungkook spoke about accidentally revealing his TikTok account to fans. “It was something unexpected. It was an unplanned moment,” he said. “But now that ARMY and many people discovered my account, I’d think I could use it for official purposes.”

“Everything is so fast on TikTok, I can use it to catch up and learn what’s trending. I don’t want to [fall] behind in trends,” Jungkook added. “I’d assume you will be seeing more from me on TikTok.”

Back in July, shortly after the release of his debut single ‘Seven’, Jungkook revealed that he aimed to drop his first mini-album by November 2023. “I’ll have another single. And then, I’ll be releasing a small mini-album by November,” he teased of his next project