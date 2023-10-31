Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ is the fastest song to reach 1billion streams on Spotify

South Korean singer Jungkook, a member of K-pop boyband BTS, has broken the record for the fastest song to reach 1billion streams on Spotify.

Today (October 31), Spotify announced on Twitter that Jungkook’s debut solo single, ‘Seven’ featuring Latto, became the fastest song to reach 1billion streams on the streaming platform on Monday (October 30).

On October 30, Jung Kook's "Seven (feat. Latto)" became the fastest song to reach 1 Billion streams in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/F0FgNPc1zr — Spotify (@Spotify) October 30, 2023

According to The Korea News, the song reached the milestone in just 108 days of its release. ‘Seven’ surpassed Miley Cyrus‘ hit viral song ‘Flowers’, which took 112 days to reach 1bllion streams earlier this year.

Back in July, Jungkook also topped the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Seven’. He became the second member of BTS to do so, following bandmate Jimin with ‘Like Crazy’ in early-April this year.

Since the release of ‘Seven’, Jungkook has followed it up with the Jack Harlow collaboration ‘3D’. Both songs will appear on the BTS singer’s upcoming debut solo album, ‘Golden’, which drops this Friday (November 3).

Aside from Latto and Jack Harlow, ‘Golden’ will also feature collaborations with DJ Snake and Major Lazer, as well as songs written by Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes. Check out the full tracklist here.

Earlier this month, Jungkook also appeared on The Kid Laroi‘s new single ‘Too Much’, which also featured UK rapper Central Cee. The song is expected to appear on the Aussie singer’s long-awaited debut album ‘The First Time’ in November.

