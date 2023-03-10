Jungle and drum n’ bass legend MC Fats has died

MC Fats (real name Wildale Spencer), a central voice in the jungle and drum n’ bass scenes, has died.

The news was shared on social media today (March 10), with many voicing their love and support for the pioneering MC.

RAM Records’ Andy C, tweeted: “We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of MC Fats. He was a legend of DNB and a dear member of our family from the very beginning.”

A cause of death has not been announced but it has been previously reported that Fats had been suffering from ill health. In 2013, he was admitted to hospital due to his diabetes and went through a number of surgical procedures, including a partial leg amputation.

In 2018, he was admitted to hospital again while in Sardinia, where he underwent major heart surgery. At the time, a community fundraiser was set up within the drum n’ bass scene to cover expenses incurred throughout his treatment. This raised over £10,000 towards the costs.

We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of MC Fats. He was a legend of DNB and a dear member of our family from the very beginning. pic.twitter.com/N5p6wiAFkK — RAM Records (@RAMrecordsltd) March 10, 2023

Known for his early work in the scenes, Fats was well respected and recognised for his distinctive voice. He appeared on a number of significant tracks, including DJ Hype’s 1996 anthem, ‘Peace Love & Unity’ on Playaz Recordings.

He also worked with the likes of Chase & Status, Calibre, Dillinja and Pendulum, continuing to release music right up until 2022. In November, he released ‘Natural Way’ with Break.

Doc Scott also paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Rest easy MC Fats, thank you for all the laughs and good times along the way, it’s a sad day for DNB, see you on the other side my friend.”

See more tributes to the MC below.

Rest easy MC Fats, thank you for all the laughs and good times along the way, it's a sad day for DNB, see you on the other side my friend. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jg8ITNZUtI — Doc Scott (@docscott31) March 10, 2023

MC Fats 💔 Grateful to have a core memory of him singing Drop it Down live at ⁦@sunandbass⁩ 2016. Played this record more times than I can count, wore out multiple vinyl copies back in the day. Condolences to his friends, family, and the global D&B community he touched. pic.twitter.com/6szvTRXRxX — mattdeco (@mattdeco) March 10, 2023

Seeing a lot of love online for my Uncle, most of the family aren’t on twitter but we really appreciate it. A lot of you knew him as MC Fats but to me he was Uncle Will with the cherryade in the fridge. Tell your peoples you love them, you never know when it’s too late ❤️ #McFats pic.twitter.com/ek0xZh4cXl — KSB (@kfRedhot) March 10, 2023

RIP to the legendary MC Fats 💔 pic.twitter.com/p232jTGqyF — DJ PHANTASY ⭐️⭐️ (@djphantasy) March 10, 2023

rip mc fats. the dreamscape cd with dj randall was the first thing that ever got me into rave/dancemusic/edm whatever you want to call ithttps://t.co/5B79u1pf3M — Hux (@Huxley_Music) March 10, 2023

Gone too soon RIP to MC Singing fats 😢 https://t.co/0aiFHzGOms Love to all his friends and family

<3 — Om Unit (@om_unit) March 10, 2023