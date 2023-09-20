Jungle announce massive Manchester Castlefield Bowl show

Jungle are set to play a huge gig at Manchester Castlefield Bowl after being announced as headliners for Sounds Of The City 2024.

The London duo – Tom McFarland and Josh Lloyd-Watson – will perform a bill topping set at the Manchester venue on July 11 2024 as part of the live music series.

Tickets are due to go on sale 9:30am BST this Friday (September 22), and you can purchase yours here.

You asked for more uk shows 😎😎😎 Super excited to announce a new date in the UK next summer – Thursday 11th July in Manchester at the Castlefield Bowl 🌋🌋🌋 Tickets go on sale this Friday 22nd September 9.30am. Get your tickets early to avoid disappointment 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FACPvUsmzV — Jungle (@jungle4eva) September 18, 2023

Jungle are currently on tour in the US ahead of a string of European dates, which kicks off in Paris this October.

It follows the release of their fourth album ‘Volcano‘, which NME described in a four-star review as a “fiery sonic explosion” that “lacks human touch”. It added: “The duo’s fourth album sees them nail down their sound and vibes, but often struggles to do the soul it looks to evoke justice.”

Speaking to NME ahead of the release, J Lloyd reflected on leaning into more funk and soul elements for the new album. “There’s always been a tendency since the second record to insist that Jungle is an upbeat thing,” he explained.

“We tried to stop doing so many ballads and half-time tracks, because there’s other projects for that. People come to Jungle because they wanted to have a good time. It was this Chic and Daft Punk thing, somewhere between the two of them.”

Reflecting on Jungle’s London show at All Points East in August, NME said in a five-star review that the duo brought “an array of soul-nourishing grooves”, topping the day with a “monstrously good set”.

It added: “Earlier this month, Josh Lloyd-Watson told NME, “People come to Jungle because they want to have a good time.” Mission accomplished, then. Ending on an encore of their super hits, you’re in awe of the sheer musical talents of the band.”