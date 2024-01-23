Jungle announce one-off show at The O2 in London

Jungle have announced a one-off headlining show at London’s O2 Arena which will take place later this year.

The London duo – comprised of Tom McFarland and Josh Lloyd-Watson – will be taking over the famous arena on Thursday, September 12 in support of their fourth LP ‘Volcano‘. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, February 2 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.

They are also set to play a special weekend DJ takeover at KOKO in Camden, London in February. Later in the year, they will play a huge gig at Manchester Castlefield Bowl after being announced as headliners for Sounds Of The City 2024. The duo are also set to play this year’s edition of Coachella, followed by a concert at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado in April and will then embark on an Australian and New Zealand tour in May.

All of the shows are in support of ‘Volcano’, which NME described in a four-star review as a “fiery sonic explosion” that “lacks human touch”. It added: “The duo’s fourth album sees them nail down their sound and vibes, but often struggles to do the soul it looks to evoke justice.”

Speaking to NME ahead of the release, J Lloyd reflected on leaning into more funk and soul elements for the new album. “There’s always been a tendency since the second record to insist that Jungle is an upbeat thing,” he explained.

“We tried to stop doing so many ballads and half-time tracks, because there’s other projects for that. People come to Jungle because they wanted to have a good time. It was this Chic and Daft Punk thing, somewhere between the two of them.”

Reflecting on Jungle’s London show at All Points East in August, NME said in a five-star review that the duo brought “an array of soul-nourishing grooves”, topping the day with a “monstrously good set”.