Jungle announced as All Points East 2023 headliners

Jungle have been announced as the latest headliners for this year’s All Points East festival in London.

The funk and soul/dance duo – comprising Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland – are set to deliver a UK exclusive performance in Victoria Park on Saturday, August 26.

Also featured on the line-up for that day are Erykah Badu, Folamour, BADBADNOTGOOD, 070 Shake, Tobe Nwigwe, Charlotte Day Wilson, Lil Silva, Ragz Originale and Pretty Girl. Organisers promise that “many more” acts are to added in the coming months.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT next Tuesday (March 21) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Check out the announcement post below.

🌴 APE just got even bigger. @jungle4eva join us for a UK Exclusive performance with a stacked lineup ft Erykah Badu, Folamour, and many more, Saturday 26 August.



Sign up to the APE Presale at https://t.co/Lc1BMf8AWq



Tickets go on general sale Tuesday 21 March at 10am. pic.twitter.com/gvzigjOddr — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) March 17, 2023

Last week, it was announced that Haim will top the bill at All Points East 2023 on August 28. The series previously confirmed the Stormzy-curated ‘This Is What We Mean Day’, as well as a huge gig from The Strokes who’ll be joined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Jungle released their third and most recent studio album, ‘Loving In Stereo’, back in 2021. Last year saw the pair return with two new tracks – ‘Good Times’ and ‘Problemz’ – and reveal that they’d started work on their next record.

During an interview with NME in 2021, Jungle talked about the free attitude they applied to their latest full-length effort, which was celebrated for them “letting loose” more.

“The older we get, the more we stop giving a fuck,” Lloyd-Watson told NME.

“The more you can release your fears of what you think you can be or what you can do, you’re just in this creative freedom. It’s why Jungle is reaching where it is and why, in our view, Jungle is reaching its creative pinnacle.”