Jungle reschedule a number of their European tour dates due to COVID restrictions

Jungle have rescheduled a number of live dates on their 2022 European tour due to coronavirus restrictions.

The band are now due to tour from March through to August next year in support of their recent album ‘Loving In Stereo’, which was released back in August.

Jungle had been set to begin touring next month, with dates in France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands all scheduled for January and February.

However, in a statement issued today (December 15), Jungle cited the “new restrictions being put in place due to the Omicron variant” of COVID-19 in forcing their hand when it comes to rescheduling those gigs, which will now take place in May and June 2022.

“The safety of our fans is the most important thing to us at this time, and as much as it is disappointing we also have had the chance to upgrade the venues in Berlin, Cologne and Amsterdam, so more tickets for these rearranged shows are back on sale now,” the band added.

“Wishing you all a healthy end to the year and see you in 2022. Be safe. With all our love and gratitude.”

Jungle are set to support Billie Eilish on a select number of dates on her June 2022 UK and Ireland tour, with Arlo Parks and Jessie Reyez also supporting. You can see those dates below.

JUNE 2022

3 – Belfast, SSE Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

4 – Dublin, 3Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

5 – Dublin, 3Arena (with Jungle)

7 – Manchester, AO Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

8 – Manchester, AO Arena (with Jungle)

10 – London, The O2 (with Jessie Reyez)

11 – London, The O2 (with Jessie Reyez)

12 – London, The O2 (with Jessie Reyez)

14 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro (with Jessie Reyez)

15 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

16 – London, The O2 (with Jungle)

25 – London, The O2 (with Arlo Parks)

26 – London, The O2 (with Girl In Red)