Junny releases saccharine music video for new single ‘Not About You’

Junny has unveiled his new single ‘Not About You’, the title track off his newly released album ‘blanc’.

On August 12 at 6pm KST, the Korean-Canadian musician dropped the full-length record alongside an accompanying music video for ‘Not About You’, which features Junny and a love interest going through the highs and lows of a romantic relationship.

“I ain’t talking about you / Are you still wishing that I’ll be / Writing about all of our memories? / This is the one and only time / I’ll be talking about you,” he croons in the chorus.

Consisting of nine brand-new songs, Junny wrote and composed the ‘blanc’ album himself, while the songs ‘Not About You’, ‘Obvious’, ‘Mugshot’, ‘boyhood’ and ‘OH!!.’ credit him on arrangements. minGtion, a frequent Junny collaborator and a producer for NCT, Taeyeon and Red Velvet, also worked on a number of tracks on the record.

‘blanc’ marks Junny’s first-ever full-length album since he debuted as a singer in 2017; prior to this, he had only ever released singles and mini-albums, with the most recent record being the two-part ‘Vivid’ series of mini-albums in 2019.

The new record was also preceded by two pre-release singles: ‘Get Ya!’ and ‘Color Me’. The former song featured South Korean hip-hop artist pH-1, while the latter included guest vocals from K-pop soloist Chung Ha.

In other K-pop news, today boyband CRAVITY dropped their first-ever English single ‘Boogie Woogie’ as a pre-release track for their upcoming fourth mini-album ‘New Wave’, due out sometime in September. It marks their second domestic release of the year after March’s ‘Liberty: In Our Cosmos’ , which featured lead single ‘Adrenaline’.