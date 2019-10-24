Matt Maltese unveils his “melodramatic love-song for astronauts”, ‘Jupiter’

Matt goes cosmic...

Matt Maltese has unveiled new single ‘Jupiter’, the latest track to arrive from his second album ‘Krystal‘.

The South London singer-songwriter goes cosmic on the new song, describing it as “a song about pining, filled with desperation and delusion. A kind of melodramatic love-song for astronauts.”

Bolstered by production from Frank Ocean collaborator Vegyn, it’s an early-stand out from ‘Krystal’, which arrives on November 8. He’s also shared the title track and ‘Curl Up And Die’ – which he describes as being influenced by “the disgusting, absurd force of love.”

As for the record as a whole, Maltese recently told NME how the record’s emotional core was formed from the experiences of his own break-up.