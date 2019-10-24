Matt Maltese unveils his “melodramatic love-song for astronauts”, ‘Jupiter’
Matt goes cosmic...
Matt Maltese has unveiled new single ‘Jupiter’, the latest track to arrive from his second album ‘Krystal‘.
The South London singer-songwriter goes cosmic on the new song, describing it as “a song about pining, filled with desperation and delusion. A kind of melodramatic love-song for astronauts.”
Bolstered by production from Frank Ocean collaborator Vegyn, it’s an early-stand out from ‘Krystal’, which arrives on November 8. He’s also shared the title track and ‘Curl Up And Die’ – which he describes as being influenced by “the disgusting, absurd force of love.”
As for the record as a whole, Maltese recently told NME how the record’s emotional core was formed from the experiences of his own break-up.
“A lot of the songs on this record are expressing heartbreak, and it documents a relationship but also brings in my past experiences of who I am,” he said.
“It’s hard to know how much of it is too soon, a lot of it was probably expressed quite soon after, but a lot of it is talking about things that happened years ago. It’s a mix of the intense feelings, but remembering the past with perspective and a sense of calmness.”
He added: “I wanted to strip things back. I know that’s a bit of a cliche, but I wanted to go back to how I used to do things.”
He’ll also hit the road in November for an extensive UK tour.