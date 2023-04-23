‘Jurassic Park In Concert’ set for orchestral 2023 UK tour

A concert tour of Jurassic Park has been announced, marking 30 years since the release of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster.

‘Jurassic Park In Concert’ is due to tour the UK, with John Williams’ score performed live by a full orchestra. The tour begins at the Manchester AO Arena on October 18, before continuing to the Birmingham Resorts World, Leeds First Direct Arena, Nottingham Motorpoint, and concluding at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on October 29.

The tour follows a long line of Hollywood classics that have received the orchestral treatment, with the HD screening accompanied by a performance of Williams’ seminal score by the Hallé Orchestra, one of the UK’s top symphonic ensembles.

The plot of Jurassic Park follows a group of scientists, invited to a newly opened theme park set on a remote island, with exhibits featuring recently revived dinosaurs after a scientific breakthrough.

You can see full dates for the tour below. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

Welcome to #JurassicPark! 🦖 In celebration of the triple Oscar winning Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary, we are thrilled to announce Jurassic Park In Concert. Experiance the sci-fi classic like never before. Tickets on sale Friday 21 April 👇 👇 https://t.co/3IqWBaU8NI pic.twitter.com/L7fNSBvebV — M&S Bank Arena Liverpool (@MandSBankArena) April 17, 2023

‘Jurassic Park In Concert’ tour:

OCTOBER

18 – Manchester AO Arena

21 – Birmingham Resorts World

22 – Leeds First Direct Arena

27 – Nottingham Motorpoint

29 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Artistic Presents, said: “We’re thrilled to launch AEG Artistic Presents with the 30th Anniversary celebration that will be Jurassic Park In Concert.

“The massive arena spectacular showing of the film with the Hallé Orchestra performing the award-winning score will give family audiences the opportunity to experience this film like never before in a wholly immersive way. Presenting these incredible events around the country is what we continue to keep doing”.

In the years following the original film, there have been five sequels including a reboot series in 2015.

The latest film in the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, came out in 2022, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joined by the original Jurassic Park cast including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The film received mixed reviews overall, with NME writing: “Some genuinely exciting action sequences save Jurassic World Dominion from being a complete turkey – a thrilling raptor versus motorbike chase is one of the highlights. Otherwise, the trilogy exits with a whimper rather than a roar.”