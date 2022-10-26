NewsMusic News

Jürgen from ‘The Great British Bake Off’ plays trombone with Japanese Breakfast in London

He also baked shortbread for the band at the Kentish Town Forum last night, of course

By Will Richards
Japanese Breakfast
Credit: Getty Images/@BritishBakeOff.

Jürgen Krauss, a much-loved contestant from 2021’s Great British Bake Off, played trombone with Japanese Breakfast at their London gig last night (October 25) – see what went down below.

The project of Michelle Zauner were playing a headline show at the Kentish Town Forum on Tuesday night, and welcomed the special guest to the stage.

Krauss played trombone for ‘Slide Tackle’, a song from Japanese Breakfast’s 2021 album ‘Jubilee’, which ended the main set at the show.

As revealed by Zauner, the baker also made matcha white chocolate shortbread for the band.

See footage of the performance and Jürgen’s baked delights below.

