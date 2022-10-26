Jürgen from ‘The Great British Bake Off’ plays trombone with Japanese Breakfast in London

Jürgen Krauss, a much-loved contestant from 2021’s Great British Bake Off, played trombone with Japanese Breakfast at their London gig last night (October 25) – see what went down below.

The project of Michelle Zauner were playing a headline show at the Kentish Town Forum on Tuesday night, and welcomed the special guest to the stage.

Krauss played trombone for ‘Slide Tackle’, a song from Japanese Breakfast’s 2021 album ‘Jubilee’, which ended the main set at the show.

As revealed by Zauner, the baker also made matcha white chocolate shortbread for the band.

See footage of the performance and Jürgen’s baked delights below.

Jürgen from Great British Bake Off played trombone w us in London 😭 he also made us matcha white chocolate shortbread!!!! pic.twitter.com/pGPK81tISJ — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) October 25, 2022

juergen from bake off playing trombone with japanese breakfast 😭😭😭😭😭 i love him pic.twitter.com/mnqiyPZOlX — aʟʏsᴏɴ (@alysonkshave) October 25, 2022

Heard you didn’t get to see Japanese Breakfast bring out Jürgen from GBBO for a trombone solo. Gutted for you. pic.twitter.com/3yCOpYXjE6 — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) October 25, 2022

Can confirm Jürgen slammed it on the trombone https://t.co/oAIzGt6kvJ pic.twitter.com/KxN5ZmwCWI — Allie Oldfield 🍂 (@allieoldfield) October 25, 2022

omg as if @Jbrekkie just brought jürgen from bake off on stage to play trombone what an icon pic.twitter.com/NMIEuuzluR — Emily Chudy (@emilychudy) October 25, 2022