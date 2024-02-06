Jury hears Jam Master Jay’s former manager recall final moments before Run-DMC star’s fatal shooting

Jam Master Jay’s former business manager has given an emotional testimony in court, recalling the Run-DMC star’s final moments before his fatal shooting.

Jay – real name Jason Mizell – was shot in the head and killed at his New York recording studio in 2002.

Speaking in court yesterday (February 5) Lydia High told the jury how she had originally planned a quick visit to the recording studio where the Run-DMC DJ, was working on the day of his death, to get him to sign some paperwork.

She told the jury she didn’t like going to the studio because of its “clubhouse” atmosphere and how it felt like a generally unprofessional work environment, reports Rolling Stone.

“I first saw Jay and [Uriel] Tony [Rincon] sitting there on the couch,” she said before adding that as soon as she entered, she noticed Mizell’s gun next to him on the couch and recalled saying, “Why do you have that there? I don’t like guns.”

High went on to say she sat on a couch across from Mizell and Rincon, who were playing video games, and Mizell paused to sign all the paperwork.

Then, she alleged that somebody entered the studio, strode over to the DJ and greeted him.

“Jason smiled,” she told the court before adding: “[Mizell] lifted up and gave the person a pound. And then he said, ‘Oh, shit.’”

High told the court she heard the gun that killed Mizell, but she doesn’t recall seeing the gun.

She went on: “I jumped up and I ran for the door. I got to the door, and the person that was standing there told me to get down on the ground.

“It was Tinard,” she alleged, referring to an alias for defendant Ronald Washington. “[He had] a gun.”

In 2020 Washington, who was the Run DMC star’s close childhood friend, and Karl Jordan Jr, Mizell’s godson, were charged with murder. They have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, they could face at least 20 years behind bars.

Last week, Rincon recalled how he was also wounded in the gunfire. He alleged that Jordan “kind of walked directly to Jay and gave, like, half a handshake, with an arm.

“And at the same time, that’s when I hear a couple of shots,” he told the jurors.

Rincon said he was looking at his phone when gunfire started. “And then I see Jay just fall,” he said. Rincon added that he was shot in his leg: “I’m trying to tend to my wound, and at the same time, I’m trying to give Jay attention – asking him is he OK? Can he talk? And he is just not responding.”

It’s alleged that Mizell was involved in cocaine deals, one of which involved Jordan and Washington. The pair were allegedly told they would be part of a deal worth nearly $200,000 (£157,000), but were said to have been cut out.

Prosecutors previously claimed Jordan and Washington planned to murder Mizell after being “left with nothing”.

The trial continues.