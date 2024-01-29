JUST B announce 2024 ‘Just Be With You’ North and South America tour

K-pop boyband JUST B have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Just Be With You’ North and South America tour.

Over the weekend, JUST B and tour organiser TheKStage announced the full list of dates and venues for the concerts on boyband’s upcoming 2024 ‘Just Be With You’ North and South America tour.

The boyband’s new tour will kick-off at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey on March 15. In the same month, JUST B will also play concerts in Florida, Colorado, California and more

Between the North American dates, the six-member K-pop group will also bring their ‘Just Be With You’ tour to Brazil, Mexico and Puerto Rico for three one-night-only shows.

Tickets to JUST B’s upcoming 2024 ‘Just Be With You’ North and South America tour will go on sale this Wednesday (January 31) at 6pm EST via TKSTG.com.

The dates for JUST B’s 2024 ‘Just Be With You’ North and South America tour are:

MARCH 2024

15: Jersey City, New Jersey, White Eagle Hall

17: San Juan, Puerto Rico, Teatro Inter Bayamón

20: Miami Beach, Florida, Miami Beach Bandshell

22: São Paulo, Brazil, Studio Stage

24: Dallas, Texas, South Side Music Hall

26: Denver, Colorado, Summit

29: Monterrey, Mexico, Rio 70

31: Los Angeles, California, Vermont Hollywood

