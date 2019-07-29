“It was just trying to go from loud to louder”: Billie Joe Armstrong reveals how Green Day created ‘Dookie’

His comments come in 'Dookie's 25th anniversary year
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed more about how the band created their breakthrough album, ‘Dookie’, in its 25th anniversary year.
‘Dookie’ was released in 1994 and was the band’s debut on a major label. It went on to sell more than 20 million copies worldwide and spawned five hit singles, including ‘Longview’, ‘Basket Case’ and ‘When I Come Around’.
Now, in a new video, Armstrong has explained more about how the band created their third album whilst also showing fans how they could create the same style using his new Dookie-themed guitar pedal. You can watch the clip below.
“I think that the guitar sounds on ‘Dookie’ and ‘Insomniac’ are very heavy,” Armstrong said. “We grew up listening to The Ramones, and Bob Mould’s sound from Hüsker Dü, and Sex Pistols. It’s just been something that’s stuck with me, always chasing good tone and trying to get the ultimate rock sound.”
He continued: “If there’s one thing that you listen to on the ‘Dookie’ record, I would say it was the ‘Dookie sound’ that would be in the verses, but then when we wanted more power, we turned it up.
“…You can really hear it in a song like ‘She’, where the verse goes and then when it kicks into the chorus that big heavy guitar with more distortion kinda comes right up the middle. It was just trying to go from loud to louder.”
Last week (July 22), Green Day stirred curiosity among their fans after sharing a series of images online that appear to be teasing something in time for ‘Dookie’s’ anniversary.
Excitement around the band’s activity first arose earlier this month when rumours spread online that a new single from the band was imminent. The rumours turned out to be false, but then the punk trio created more speculation after sharing a series of related social media images.
Fans have been hopeful of a ‘Dookie’ anniversary tour for some time after the band revealed that they’d been rehearsing the record in full, along with its follow-up ‘Insomniac.’
“Random thoughts and gratitude for the 25 year anniversary of the big D,” Armstrong said earlier this year. “We wanted to think of something special to do but we couldn’t quite come up with anything.. Maybe play the record in its entirety at the pyramids in Egypt. Or jam it Machu Picchu ? Exclusive in Viggiano.? Never quite came to fruition.. But never despair. 2019 still has time.”
While confirming that they are currently working on new material, 2019 has also seen Green Day announce their first book Last Of The American Girls on October 29.
Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool have collectively co-authored the book, which is named after the band’s ’21st Century Breakdown’ cut ‘Last of the American Girls’. It’s illustrated by cartoonist Frank Caruso.