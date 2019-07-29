“It was just trying to go from loud to louder”: Billie Joe Armstrong reveals how Green Day created ‘Dookie’

His comments come in 'Dookie's 25th anniversary year

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed more about how the band created their breakthrough album, ‘Dookie’, in its 25th anniversary year.

‘Dookie’ was released in 1994 and was the band’s debut on a major label. It went on to sell more than 20 million copies worldwide and spawned five hit singles, including ‘Longview’, ‘Basket Case’ and ‘When I Come Around’.

Now, in a new video, Armstrong has explained more about how the band created their third album whilst also showing fans how they could create the same style using his new Dookie-themed guitar pedal. You can watch the clip below.

“I think that the guitar sounds on ‘Dookie’ and ‘Insomniac’ are very heavy,” Armstrong said. “We grew up listening to The Ramones, and Bob Mould’s sound from Hüsker Dü, and Sex Pistols. It’s just been something that’s stuck with me, always chasing good tone and trying to get the ultimate rock sound.”

He continued: “If there’s one thing that you listen to on the ‘Dookie’ record, I would say it was the ‘Dookie sound’ that would be in the verses, but then when we wanted more power, we turned it up.

“…You can really hear it in a song like ‘She’, where the verse goes and then when it kicks into the chorus that big heavy guitar with more distortion kinda comes right up the middle. It was just trying to go from loud to louder.”