Justice and PinkPantheress to headline London’s Field Day 2024

Field Day has announced the line-up for its 2024 edition, with Justice and PinkPantheress set to headline.

The one-day event, which is run by All Points East, is due to take place in Victoria Park in east London on Saturday, August 24.

Justice will showcase their upcoming new album ‘Hyperdrama’ when they top the bill at Field Day ’24. PinkPantheress, who released her debut record ‘Heaven Knows’ last November, also leads the list of artists confirmed today (January 30).

Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of 2ManyDJs (DJ set), Romy (live), Mura Masa (DJ set), I. Jordan (live), Yves Tumor and Sega Bodega.

Tickets for this year’s Field Day go on general sale at 11am GMT this Friday (February 2) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

American Express UK cardmembers can purchase via an AMEX pre-sale now. Alternatively, an All Points East pre-sale is scheduled to go live at 11am GMT on Thursday (February 1) – sign up here.

Various payment plans, VIP packages and team tickets are available – you can find more information here. Check out the announcement post above.

The Field Day 2024 line-up is as follows:

Justice

PinkPantheress

Charlotte de Witte Presents Overd

2ManyDJs (DJ set)

Bambii

Brutalismus 3000

George Riley

DJ Horsegirrl

I. Jordan (live)

Hudson Mohawke & Tigal.Jordan (live)

John Glacier

Mura Masa (DJ set)

Romy (live)

Sega Bodega

Skin on Skin & KETTAMA

Vegyn

Yaeii

Yves Tumor

The wider All Points East series will this year host headline performances from LCD Soundsystem, Loyle Carner, The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie. Other acts on the bill include Nas, Pixies and Jai Paul.

In other news, Field Day 2024 headliners Justice recently shared two new ‘Hyperdrama’ singles called ‘One Night/All Night’ (featuring Tame Impala) and ‘Generator’.

The French duo will also be playing at Coachella 2024, which will be the debut performance of their as-yet-unseen new live show.

PinkPantheress, meanwhile, is up for two statues at the BRIT Awards 2024: Song Of The Year (‘Boy’s A Liar’) and Best New Artist.