Justice announce new album ‘Hyperdrama’

Justice have confirmed their new album and shared its name ‘Hyperdrama’.

The French electro duo – comprised of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay – took to their social media channels on January 1 to wish their fans a Happy New Year and posted a clip of new music.

Yesterday (January 17), Justice shared a snippet of a new track titled ‘One Night/All Night’ featuring Tame Impala, with Kevin Parker singing: “I could be your woman / cause if that’s the only answer / then we could be together / cause I want to feel the pleasure”.

Today (January 18) the duo have taken to their official Instagram account to share a new video teaser announcing the titled of their album ‘Hyperdrama’ with ‘One Night/All Night’ playing in the background.

Details of the album remain scarce as no tracklist, album artwork or release date have been announced at the time of writing.

The LP will mark Justice’s first album in over seven years. It follows their last full length release, 2016’s ‘Woman’, which was their third studio album and was preceded by singles, ‘Pleasure’, ‘Love S.O.S’, ‘Fire’ and ‘Chorus’.

The announcement of ‘Hyperdrama’ comes after Pedro Winter – the boss for Ed Banger Records – previously confirmed Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay would be releasing a new album and going on tour this year.

“I can tell you right now, they will have a new album and a new tour in 2024,” he said, last summer.

Winter, who is also known by his producer moniker Busy P, has had an extensive history with the band, and worked with them for all three of their albums. The first time they worked together was on their 2007 debut LP, ‘†’, which was released via the Ed Banger label.