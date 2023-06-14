Justice have a new album and tour coming in 2024

Justice are expected to release a new album and hit the road next year.

The news was teased by Pedro Winter — the boss for Ed Banger Records — in a new interview.

Speaking with French news outlet, France Inter, the music mogul confirmed that the electronic duo have been busy working on a new album, which is set for release in 2024. He also announced that the pair — comprised of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay — are going to be embarking on a series of live dates to coincide with the release.

“I can tell you right now, they will have a new album and a new tour in 2024,” he said, discussing the French electronic band (via Billboard).

Winter, who is also known by his producer moniker Busy P, has had an extensive history with the band, and worked with them for all three of their albums. The first time they worked together was on their 2007 debut LP, ‘†’, which was released via the Ed Banger label.

The producer did not share any details regarding the title, release date, or the sound of the forthcoming album, nor did he disclose which countries the band would be venturing to for the upcoming tour.

The upcoming release will mark Justice’s first new music in eight years, and will follow on from their last album ‘Woman’, which was their third studio album and was preceded by singles, ‘Pleasure’, ‘Love S.O.S’, ‘Fire’ and ‘Chorus’.

Two years after the album dropped, the duo also released a remix album titled ‘Woman Worldwide’, which reworked tracks from across their back catalogue. It also reflected the live shows from their previous ‘Woman’ tour, which included slots at festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and Primavera Sound.

In 2019 a corresponding tour film was also shared by the musicians. Named IRIS: A Space Opera By Justice, the footage spanned across one hour and showed their tour performance, performed in an empty space without an audience.

Last year, Justice also shared an original demo of their hit ‘D.A.N.C.E’, celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album. The single was taken from their first full-length LP ‘†’ which was released in 2007.

In other Justice news, in 2022 the members became involved in a legal spat with Justin Bieber. This was in regard to the cover for Bieber’s sixth record ‘Justice’, which arrived back in March 2021 and referenced the pop star’s Christian faith by using a crucifix-style “T” in the title.

Fans soon began noticing the similarities between the logo and that of French dance duo, who have used the font since 2003. The group’s management later revealed that Bieber’s team had contacted them about potentially working together on his new graphic.

After the original controversy, Justice presented Bieber’s team with a cease and desist order over the artwork, claiming that the use of a crucifix symbol incorporated into the title ‘Justice’ constitutes as infringement, with Justice having copyrighted the graphic/word combination in France and the European Union.