Justice headline opening night of Frank Ocean’s new club night

The French duo were a surprise addition to the bill at PrEP+'s New York debut

Justice were the surprise headliners at Frank Ocean‘s inaugural club night in New York City last night (October 17).

Ocean launched PrEP+ in Brooklyn yesterday, with the event billed in a press release earlier this week as “the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance”.

The release also promised the booking of “globally celebrated DJs” and PrEP+ delivered last night as French electronic duo Justice played a surprise set as headliners. Speaking to The Fader, New York DJ and producer SXYLK, who also performed at last night’s event, confirmed the booking, but also said that their own set had been cut short as a result of Justice’s appearance.

“Justice was everything, but the party was lacking in actual queer underground DJs,” SXYLK told Fader. “Brooklyn is becoming the new Portland and industry heavyweights should run in the opposite direction.”

Explaining more about the name of the club night, the aforementioned press release stated: “The night is named PrEP+as an homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) – which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk – had been invented in that era.”

Late last month, Ocean gave a rare interview in which he explained about his eagerness to “toy with format” when it came to releasing new music.