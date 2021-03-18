Justice issue Justin Bieber with cease and desist over album cover art

Justice have issued a cease and desist notice to Justin Bieber over the artwork for his new album, which bears a striking resemblance to the dance duo’s logo.

The cover for Bieber’s sixth record ‘Justice’, which arrives tomorrow (March 19), was unveiled last month. It references the pop star’s Christian faith by using a crucifix-style “T” in the title.

Fans soon began noticing the similarities between the logo and that of Justice, who have used the font since 2003. The group’s management later revealed that Bieber’s team had contacted them about potentially working together on his new graphic.

Advertisement

However, they claimed that “the call was never completed”, adding: “No one ever mentioned an album called ‘Justice’ or a logo that says Justice. The first time we saw anything about it was the announcement.”

Thought Bieber was collaborating with the French duo Justice by his new album logo… https://t.co/JlfKC8Susq pic.twitter.com/Ir5OzfbF1o — jason 👽🛸 (@dreamershxtel) February 26, 2021

As Rolling Stone reports, Justice are now taking legal action against Bieber. They claim that the use of a crucifix symbol incorporated into the title ‘Justice’ constitutes as infringement, with Justice having copyrighted the graphic/word combination in France and the European Union.

“Your use of the Mark is illegal. You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark,” the letter reads. “Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice. Such use of the Mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse consumers.”

The cease and desist also mentions an email dated April 29, 2020, when it’s claimed Bieber’s team contacted Justice’s manager in hope of reaching the designer of their band logo.

“Not only was Bieber’s team actually aware of Justice’s use of the Mark, they sought to use the same artist to essentially duplicate it for the Album,” a section of the letter claims. “This is textbook bad faith and willful infringement.”

Advertisement

Justice’s label Ed Banger jokingly responded to Bieber’s artwork on February 27 by sharing an image of the star’s original sketch for the ‘Justice’ logo, along with a decidedly sarcastic caption.

NME has contacted Bieber’s representatives for comment.