Justice share two new singles featuring Tame Impala and share details of new album ‘Hyperdrama’

Justice have dropped two new singles and shared details of their new album ‘Hyperdrama’.

The French electronic duo’s new LP will be released on April 26 via Ed Banger Records / Because Music, which they have teased with the Tame Impala-featuring track ‘One Night/All Night’ and second single ‘Generator’.

The announcement comes after Justice – Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay – teased the forthcoming album’s release and shared a snippet of Kevin Parker’s vocals on their new track.

You can pre-order/pre-save the new album here, which will be available digitally along with various vinyl options.

“We wanted this track to sound as if a dark/techno iteration of Justice had found a sample of a disco iteration of Kevin Parker,” Justice said of ‘One Night/All Night’ in a press statement.

“Kevin has a sense of melody that’s fascinating in the sense that he manages to write melodies that feel both simple and natural, but very peculiar at the same time. This song oscillates between pure electronic music and pure disco but you never really get the two at the same time. This very idea of switching instantly from a genre to another within a song runs through the whole record, and is maybe showcased the clearest in ‘One Night/All Night’.”

Listen to the two new songs below.

Speaking about ‘Generator’, the band added: “To us, this one sounds like ‘Getaway’ by the Salsoul Orchestra, but with gabber and classic 90s hardcore techno sounds. Disco/funk and electronic music at large have always been core elements of the music we make as Justice. In ‘Hyperdrama’, we make them coexist, but not in a peaceful way. We like this idea of making them fight a bit for attention.”

The new video for ‘One Night/All Night’ was produced by Phantasm and directed by Anton Tammi, which also reveals the artwork for ‘Hyperdrama’. “I suggested to them that what if we dive in? What if their music video was a journey inside the cross?” said Tammi. “I dreamed of creating a piece like this. A strange and experimental object that looks like rave lighting inside human lungs and strobe light around a human heart.”

The LP will mark Justice’s first album since 2016’s ‘Woman’, which was followed by remix album ‘Woman Worldwide’. In 2021 Augé also released his debut solo album ‘Escapades’.

“I had a vast amount of melodies and arrangement ideas for years and just took the opportunity to do my own thing,” he told NME at the time of the new solo venture. “It’s always fun to get out of your comfort zone, whatever you’re doing.”

Justice will also be performing at Coachella 2024, which will be the debut performance of their as-yet-unseen new live show.