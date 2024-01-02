Justice tease new music coming in 2024

Justice have shared a snippet of new music coming in 2024.

The French electro duo took to their social media channels yesterday (January 1) to wish their fans a Happy New Year and posted a clip of music, which you can listen to below.

It comes after Pedro Winter – the boss for Ed Banger Records – previously confirmed Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay would be releasing a new album and going on tour this year.

“I can tell you right now, they will have a new album and a new tour in 2024,” he said, last summer.

Winter, who is also known by his producer moniker Busy P, has had an extensive history with the band, and worked with them for all three of their albums. The first time they worked together was on their 2007 debut LP, ‘†’, which was released via the Ed Banger label.

He later told NME last October that the forthcoming LP gave him “goosebumps” and compared it to ‘Cross’.

“Listening to ‘Cross,’ I had goosebumps – I loved each and every note of this record, and I have goosebumps when I’m listening to the forthcoming [2024] Justice album, too,” he said.

He continued: “I can only be proud as a manager to work witha band that is pushing the boundaries and innovating like them. We are celebrating the 20 years of Ed Banger, but we are also celebrating 20 years of Justice.”

A new album will mark Justice’s first LP in over seven years, and will follow on from their last LP ‘Woman’, which was their third studio album and was preceded by singles, ‘Pleasure’, ‘Love S.O.S’, ‘Fire’ and ‘Chorus’.

They most recently shared an original demo of their hit ‘D.A.N.C.E’, celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album in 2022.