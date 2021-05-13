Justice’s Gaspard Augé announces debut album with new single, ‘Hey!’

Justice‘s Gaspard Augé has released ‘Hey!’, a new solo single by the French producer.

‘Hey!’ follows last month’s single ‘Force Majeure’, and is the latest look into ‘Escapades’, his debut solo album due June 25 via Genesis / Ed Banger Records / Because Music. The single was launched with pre-orders for the album, which revealed its cover art and tracklist.

The single’s visual narrows on the song’s joyous violin, featuring a stuntman playing the instrument while riding a horse in a rural part of Turkey.

Advertisement

“This is the first thing that came to my mind while recording the track,” Augé stated in a press release, “a Mongolian horse rider playing the violin in the steppe, an epic ride with a far east feel. Filip Nilsson and the amazing rider Metin Yılmaz made that dream come true.” Watch the clip below.

Augé, who is one half of the French duo along with Xavier de Rosnay, presents shuffling hi-hats and a sinister electro-house beat in ‘Hey!’. The song also continues the live drum work he first showcased in ‘Force Majeure’.

The press release states that Justice are currently working on new music, but Augé embarked on ‘Escapades’ to “figure out his music identity outside of the duo”.

What will comprise the album is said to feature sounds from prog-rock, psychedelic folk, Italian horror film soundtracks, “and every conceivable point in between”. The album was recorded in Paris with French composer Victor le Masne, known for his work with Chilly Gonzalez and Metronomy‘s Joseph Mount.

Justice’s last studio album, ‘Woman’, was released in 2016, with a remix album ‘Woman Worldwide’ following in 2018.

The tracklist for ‘Escapades’ is:

Advertisement

1. ‘Welcome’

2. ‘Force Majeure’

3. ‘Rocambole’

4. ‘Europa’

5. ‘Pentacle’

6. ‘Hey!’

7. ‘Captain’

8. ‘Lacrimosa’

9. ‘Belladone’

10. ‘Casablanca’

11. ‘Vox’

12. ‘Rêverie’