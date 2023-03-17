Justin Bieber able to smile again following partial facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has revealed that he has regained mobility in his face after being diagnosed with partial facial paralysis in June last year.

In a now-expired Instagram Story per Rolling Stone, the Canadian pop star captioned a video “Wait for it…” before proceeding to flash a wide smile at the camera. He previously revealed in June last year his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome a few days after he cancelled the opening stretch of his North American ‘Justice’ tour due to “sickness”. In videos he posted to social media, Bieber could be seen struggling to blink, smile or move his right nostril.

Bieber returned to the stage in September for a series of shows though the run was short-lived, with his last show taking place at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival. Following that set, the singer wrote on social media: “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

He most recently cancelled a majority of his remaining ‘Justice’ world tour shows earlier this month. He quietly cancelled shows in Arizona, Ireland, Manchester, Washington, Australia and Poland, removing them from his official website, Ticketmaster and other supporting ticketing sites.