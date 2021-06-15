Justin Bieber and DaBaby have been announced as the 2021 headliners of Jay-Z‘s Made In America Festival.

The Philadelphia event is making a return this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Made In America 2021 will be held from September 4-5 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, with Bieber and DaBaby both set to headline.

Advertisement

The festival confirmed its headliners last night (June 14) while revealing the 2021 line-up, with the likes of Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Freddie Gibbs and A$AP Ferg all set to play at Made In America 2021.

LINEUP ALERT!

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, the list goes on…

Who are you most excited to see? https://t.co/SBji1Vol1a pic.twitter.com/5VuGqKKXjy — Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) June 14, 2021

You can see the line-up for Made In America 2021 so far in the above post. Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now from here.

In a statement last month which accompanied the announcement of this year’s festival, Jay-Z said: “We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments.

“The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organisations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Advertisement

Last week a new remix of Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’, featuring Snoop Dogg, Ludacris and Usher, was released.