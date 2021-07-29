Justin Bieber and Machine Gun Kelly join The Kid LAROI for surprise concert

Earlier this week The Kid LAROI delivered a surprise concert on the roof of the Hollywood Palladium, where he was joined by Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly and G Herbo.

The Australian rapper announced the show a day before it was scheduled to take place on July 27, and revealed the location three hours prior to the concert. LAROI performed ‘Stay’, ‘Let Her Go’, ‘F*ck You, Goodbye’, ‘Don’t Leave Me’ and viral track ‘Without You’, among others, for the concert.

You outside? STAY right there. https://t.co/HKY53tJBhD — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 28, 2021

Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly and G Herbo all made surprise appearances, joining LAROI for their respective collaborations: ‘Stay’, ‘F*ck You, Goodbye’ and ‘Don’t Leave Me’.

Watch some of the footage below:

In a follow-up post on Instagram, LAROI said the huge turnout made him “shed a tear” up on stage.

“We had to literally shut the street down because y’all were trying to jump the fences and break em down 😭 I never lied when I said I have the greatest fan base in the entire world. Seeing all of y’all coming together like that and singing all the words was a feeling I still cannot explain,” he wrote.

“Thank you to my brothers [Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly and G Herbo] for coming out & rockin with me man! Y’all are all goats and I’m so appreciative that I get to share moments like these with you guys. this is the shit I dreamed about as a kid.”

The Kid LAROI released the third instalment of his ‘F*ck Love’ trilogy, ‘Over You’, last week. He quickly followed it up with an expanded version containing six new tracks.