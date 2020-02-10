Justin Bieber’s recent collaboration with Migos‘ Quavos has helped to raise money for a women’s shelter in Los Angeles.

The pair’s recent collaboration ‘Intentions’ was accompanied by an emotive video where volunteers at Alexandra House – a nonprofit organisation that works with vulnerable women and children – told the story of the charity’s work.

In the video volunteers share their own individual stories before Bieber and Quavo are seen meeting Alexandra House families as they move “from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing.”

Since the release of the video, the shelter has now reportedly received more than $10,000 in donations (according to TMZ).

Bieber also launched a $200,000 Intentions fund to support families at Alexandria House.

Over the weekend Bieber returned to Saturday Night Live to perform a stripped-back, acoustic version of his recent single ‘Yummy.’ It was his first appearance on the show in more than seven years.

Later, Bieber returned to the stage to perform ‘Intentions’ and was joined by collaborator Quavo.

Last week (February 6) Bieber also announced details of an intimate London show.

Bieber will celebrate the release of his new album ‘Changes’ by playing a small show at the Indigo at The O2 in London tomorrow (February 11).

The exclusive fan event has been billed as “an evening with Justin featuring acoustic song performances and Q&A”.

‘Changes’ is released later this week on Friday, February 14.