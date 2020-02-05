Justin Bieber announces ‘Changes’ tracklist through Instagram filter

Justin Bieber has announced the tracklist for his forthcoming new solo album ‘Changes’ through an interactive filter on Instagram.

The upcoming LP is Bieber’s first since 2015’s ‘Purpose’. So far, the singles ‘Yummy’ and the Kehlani-featuring ‘Get Me’ have been released from the album, while a Quavo collaboration, ‘Intentions’, has also been confirmed.

With ‘Changes’ set for release on February 14, Bieber has now revealed the tracklist for the album through an interactive filter on Instagram.

Advertisement

Partnering with Spotify for the venture, the feature asks Bieber fans “What ‘Changes’ Track Are You?” when they operate the filter using the selfie camera in Instagram.

Once the filter is put into use, the song titles from Bieber’s forthcoming new album can be seen — although they come one at a time and in quick succession.

HE REALLY RELEASED THE CHANGES TRACKLIST WITH AN INSTAGRAM FILTER DJJD JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS BIG BRAIN pic.twitter.com/RTdXcu4Xy8 — leena (@rickkrauhl) February 4, 2020

Fans have therefore been able to compile what appears to be the final tracklist for ‘Changes’, which you can see below.

All Around Me

Second Emotion

Intentions

Confirmation

Forever

ETA

Yummy

Habitual

Running Over

Available

Come Around Me

Take It Out On Me

Get Me

At Least For Now

That’s What Love Is

Changes

NME has reached out to representatives of Bieber to confirm the tracklist.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Bieber spoke about his previous battles with drug addiction in a revealing new interview.