Justin Bieber announces ‘Changes’ tracklist through Instagram filter

It's the singer's first new solo album in five years

Sam Moore
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has announced the tracklist for his forthcoming new solo album ‘Changes’ through an interactive filter on Instagram.

The upcoming LP is Bieber’s first since 2015’s ‘Purpose’. So far, the singles ‘Yummy’ and the Kehlani-featuring ‘Get Me’ have been released from the album, while a Quavo collaboration, ‘Intentions’, has also been confirmed.

With ‘Changes’ set for release on February 14, Bieber has now revealed the tracklist for the album through an interactive filter on Instagram.

Partnering with Spotify for the venture, the feature asks Bieber fans “What ‘Changes’ Track Are You?” when they operate the filter using the selfie camera in Instagram.

Once the filter is put into use, the song titles from Bieber’s forthcoming new album can be seen — although they come one at a time and in quick succession.

Fans have therefore been able to compile what appears to be the final tracklist for ‘Changes’, which you can see below.

All Around Me
Second Emotion
Intentions
Confirmation
Forever
ETA
Yummy
Habitual
Running Over
Available
Come Around Me
Take It Out On Me
Get Me
At Least For Now
That’s What Love Is
Changes

NME has reached out to representatives of Bieber to confirm the tracklist.

Earlier this week, Bieber spoke about his previous battles with drug addiction in a revealing new interview.

