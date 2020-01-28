Justin Bieber announces fifth album ‘Changes’ and shares Kehlani duet

Justin Bieber has confirmed that his fifth album ‘Changes’ will arrive next month, as well as sharing ‘Get Me’ – a new duet with Kehlani.

The Canadian star’s follow-up to 2015’s ‘Purpose‘ will arrive on February 14 via RBMG/Def Jam, and comes after he shared comeback single ‘Yummy‘ earlier this month.

A further taste of the record has now arrived in ‘Get Me’, which sees Bieber exploring a soulful, stripped back sound as he collaborates with Kehlani.

He will also head out on an extensive US tour which begins at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field on May 14. Further dates outside of the US are yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this month (January 9), Bieber revealed he has Lyme disease.

The singer took to Instagram to confirm he has been diagnosed with the illness, which is a bacterial infection caused by ticks.

“It’s been a rough couple years,” he wrote, adding that he was also suffering from a chronic viral infection.

The singer shared the post after he became aware of social media speculation that he had a drug problem, after he was pictured looking unwell with blotches on his skin.

He added: “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc, they failed to realise I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”