Justin Bieber announces new single ‘Hold On’

On his 27th birthday, Justin Bieber has announced plans to release a new single, ‘Hold On’.

The singer-songwriter revealed on March 1 that he will drop the track this Friday (March 5).

In his social media post announcing ‘Hold On’, Bieber uploaded the single’s artwork, which depicts him on a motorbike. Alongside the caption “Hold On. Friday”, Bieber shared a pre-save link to his forthcoming album, implying that the single will feature on the record. See the post below.

Last month, Justin Bieber announced details relating to his sixth studio album, ‘Justice’, which drops on March 19. The record is set to feature the previously released singles ‘Holy (ft. Chance The Rapper)’, ‘Lonely (ft. Benny Blanco)’ and ‘Anyone’.

On announcing ‘Justice’, Bieber said that he hopes the album will “provide comfort” to his listeners.

“Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another,” he said in February.

“I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united.”

Also last month, Bieber’s Valentine’s Day livestream concert became the most-viewed single-artist livestream in TikTok history. The stream, which saw Bieber perform tracks from his 2013 compilation album ‘Journals’, drew over four million unique views over two broadcasts.