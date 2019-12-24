Justin Bieber announces new single ‘Yummy’, album, 2020 tour and docuseries

Justin Bieber has announced that he’ll release new single ‘Yummy’ on January 3 – the first track to emerge from his upcoming album.

The Canadian singer confirmed the release in a new YouTube video, which also acts as a trailer for an upcoming docu-series which he will debut on December 31.

“As humans we are imperfect, my past, my mistakes, all the things I’ve been through, I believe I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber remarks in the contemplative new clip.

As he walks through the desert, Bieber is then heard explaining how the album differs from 2015’s ‘Purpose’ – his last studio effort.

“I feel like this is different, just because of where I’m at in my life,” he explains.

After listing extensive North American tour dates across May, June and July 2020, the clip then concludes with an extended excerpt of ‘Yummy’ – ahead of the track dropping on January 3.

“Yeah you got that yummy,yum, that yummy,” Bieber sings on the laid back track.

The full announcement comes after Bieber teased the announcement yesterday with a series of cryptic Instagram posts.

In March, Bieber also announced back in March that he was taking a break from music – before subsequently confirming that new music was on the way.

Earlier this month, he teased the release by posting a simple short video on his social media accounts with a starry sky and the simple message “2020”.

Since ‘Purpose’, Bieber has appeared on a host of collaborations, including DJ Khaled’s ‘No Brainer’, Ed Sheeran’s ‘I Don’t Care’, and a new version of Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’.

He also recently reflected publicly on his “uneducated” past use of the N-word in an anti-racism post in which he encouraged people to “stand up to racism”.