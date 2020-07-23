Justin Bieber announces rescheduled US tour dates for 2021

Justin Bieber has announced the revised dates for his postponed US tour.

The pop star’s world tour was initially due to kick off in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The US tour will now begin on June 2, 2021 in San Diego at Pechanga Arena.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

The 45-date tour, which includes 19 new arena dates, has been rerouted. The tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were originally scheduled to support the tour, will not be appearing on the new dates. A new support will be added at a later date.

Tickets for the original dates are on sale now while the 19 new shows go on sale on August 6, 2020.

The new Justin Bieber Word Tour dates are as follows:

New 2021 dates that go on sale August 6, 2020:

JUNE

7, San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

8, San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

11, Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

22, Chicago, IL, United Center

23, Chicago, IL, United Center

JULY

3, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

8, Boston, MA, TD Garden

9, Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

11, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

13, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

14, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

16, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

17, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

20, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

22, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

23, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

AUGUST

11, Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

12, Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

14, Inglewood, CA, The Forum

Rescheduled 2021 dates that are on sale now:

JUNE

2, San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena San Diego

4, Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

5, Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

10, Portland, OR, Moda Center

13, Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

16, Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

17, Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

19, Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

25, Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

26, Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest, AmFam Amp

28, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

29, Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

JULY

1, Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

5, Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

6, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

19, Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

25, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

26, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

28, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

29, Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

31, Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

AUGUST

2, Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

5, Houston, TX, Toyota Center

6, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

8, Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

15, Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

In June, Bieber vowed to fight racial injustice after proclaiming that he has “benefited off of black culture”.

The ‘Yummy’ singer used his social media channels to speak out against racism following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an African-American man, was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes and ignored the man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

In an Instagram post, Bieber acknowledged that his music career has been shaped by black culture and pledged to use his privilege as a white celebrity to speak out against racism.

“I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” Bieber wrote on June 6. “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”