Justin Bieber announces his sixth studio album ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber has announced details of his new album ‘Justice’, which will be released next month.

The record will be the pop star’s sixth studio album and follows 2020’s ‘Changes’.

‘Justice’ will arrive on March 19 via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings and will feature the singles ‘Holy (ft. Chance The Rapper)’, ‘Lonely (ft. Benny Blanco)’ and ‘Anyone’.

In a press release and on Instagram, Bieber said: “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing – and justice – for humanity. In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless.

“Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united.”

He added: “This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

More details, including the full tracklist, are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Bieber held a virtual gig on TikTok on Valentine’s Day and broke a record for the social media platform.

The concert was TikTok’s first-ever full-length single-artist live performance and drew over 4million unique views over two broadcasts, making it the most-viewed single-artist livestream in the app’s history.