Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling discover that they’re all related

In a strange twist of fate, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling have discovered that they’re all apparently related.

Bieber took to Instagram to share a family tree from ancestry.com to show how was related to his fellow Canadian superstars. It turns out that he and Gosling are 11th cousins once removed, while Lavigne is Bieber’s 12th cousin.

“This is the best day of my life,” wrote Bieber as he shared the news. “It seems super legit.”

Replying in the comments, Lavigne wrote: “I’ll host Christmas dinner this year”.

Gosling is yet to comment on his newly-discovered famous relatives.

Breaking down the connection, Exclaim explained: “Bieber’s 11th great-grandparents are Gosling’s 10th great-grandparents, with Lavigne’s slightly more immediate family branching off from Bieber’s third cousin nine times removed.”

Lavigne is also said to be connected to the Canadian Dion family, but not directly to Celine Dion.

This week also saw Bieber share a long and heartfelt message about his struggles with depression, drugs and childhood fame.