Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling discover that they’re all related

In a strange twist of fate, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling have discovered that they’re all apparently related.
Bieber took to Instagram to share a family tree from ancestry.com to show how was related to his fellow Canadian superstars. It turns out that he and Gosling are 11th cousins once removed, while Lavigne is Bieber’s 12th cousin.
“This is the best day of my life,” wrote Bieber as he shared the news. “It seems super legit.”
Replying in the comments, Lavigne wrote: “I’ll host Christmas dinner this year”.
Gosling is yet to comment on his newly-discovered famous relatives.
Breaking down the connection, Exclaim explained: “Bieber’s 11th great-grandparents are Gosling’s 10th great-grandparents, with Lavigne’s slightly more immediate family branching off from Bieber’s third cousin nine times removed.”
Lavigne is also said to be connected to the Canadian Dion family, but not directly to Celine Dion.
This week also saw Bieber share a long and heartfelt message about his struggles with depression, drugs and childhood fame.
Bieber has been open with his followers about his life and struggles with mental health on Instagram in recent months. In March, he told fans that instead of music he was focused on “repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have”, though he has recently promised that he has some new music on the way.
Meanwhile, this year saw Lavigne release her comeback album ‘Head Above Water‘ – which NME described as “not her most banging album, but it is a deeply honest one that sounds a lot like growing up gracefully”.