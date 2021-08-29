Justin Bieber becomes Spotify’s most listened artist

Justin Bieber has broken streaming records to become Spotify’s most listened artist.

Bieber racked up 83.3million listens over the last month, the first time such a number has been achieved by an artist in the same period.

He was followed by The Weeknd, who hit 74.5million monthly listeners and then Ed Sheeran who reached 72.4million.

The previous record was held by Ariana Grande at 82million monthly listens.

Last week (August 20), Bieber announced a three-day festival for Las Vegas this October, boasting a lineup including The Kid LAROI, Jaden Smith and more.

The event will take place between Thursday October 7 and Sunday 10, with the festivities split between the Wynn Las Vegas’ XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. It’ll kick off with an opening party at XS on the Thursday night, followed by a pool party on the Friday, and a “skate park takeover” and headline set from Bieber on the Saturday.

The first batch of artists announced for the weekender – dubbed Justin Bieber & Friends – also includes David Guetta, Kehlani, TroyBoi and Eddie Benjamin.

A press release notes that a second “phase” of acts is set to be announced in the coming weeks, with the event also featuring a variety of “special guests”.

Passes for the weekender are on sale now via tech startup Pollen, through which it’s being organised. They’re offered in three tiers, each of which includes three-night accomodation and event access for two punters, priced between $1,099 and $1,399.

Bieber released his sixth album, ‘Justice’ back in March, flanked by the singles ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’, ‘Anyone’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Peaches’. In a four-star review of the record, NME called it “Bieber’s redemption song, and a more fitting follow-up to ‘Purpose’”.

“Armed with a newfound optimism borne from a dark place,” Lavin wrote, “he understands he’s better when he’s tapping into his own experiences, projecting relatable human emotion and working out why he’s here. He’s singing about the things he cares about: his wife, his mental health, social injustice and so much more besides.”