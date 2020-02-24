Justin Bieber breaks chart record previously held by Elvis

Justin Bieber has broken a US chart record that had been held by Elvis Presley for the last 59 years.

With his latest album ‘Changes’ going to Number One on the Billboard charts, the pop star has become the youngest artist to achieve seven chart topping albums.

Presley set the record in 1961 when he was 26-years-old and his seventh album ‘Blue Hawaii’ reached the summit of the charts. Bieber, who first topped the charts at 16 with his 2010 debut ‘My World 2.0’, is currently 25.

The new album marks only his second Number One in the UK, with 2012’s ‘Believe’ his only other chart-topping album.

‘Changes’ is the Canadian singer’s first record in five years, following 2015’s ‘Purpose’. In a two-star review, NME described it as a “knackering listen”. “Overly reliant on trendy production and profound(ish) romantic proclamations, it’s a disappointing comeback from an artist who has a track record in creating hits, Hannah Mylrea concluded. “It may be an album filled with sex jams and lovelorn lyrics, but sadly this is one romp that never reaches climax.”

Meanwhile, Bieber was a special guest at Kanye West’s latest Sunday Service event this weekend (February 23). During his appearance, he sang Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’.

Earlier this month, the star promised to protect Billie Eilish from the pitfalls of fame. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, he said he “definitely” feels protective of Eilish, saying that he doesn’t want her to fall into the same traps as he did after finding fame as a young teenager. Bieber recently opened up about his previous addiction battle, saying: “People don’t know how serious it got.”