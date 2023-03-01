Justin Bieber cancels majority of ‘Justice’ world tour dates

Majority of the concerts listed for Justin Bieber’s current slate of world tour dates have officially been cancelled.

While the Canadian pop singer has yet to comment on the news, official ticketing sites such as Ticketmaster have now updated their pages to reflect on their websites that shows have been cancelled. All previously listed tour dates on Justin Bieber’s official website have also been removed.

At the time of publishing, shows in Arizona, Ireland, Manchester, Washington, Australia and Poland have been cancelled, while the status of shows in Paris are still seemingly up in the air. An email from ticket provider AXS was also sent out to ticketholders notifying them that a show at the O2 Arena in London had also been cancelled with refunds automatically being deposited into purchasers’ accounts in the coming days. These shows had previously been postponed.

A reason for the cancellation has yet to be announced, though Bieber had previously cancelled his tour in Asia in November last year due to health reasons. The singer revealed his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in mid-June last year, a few days after he cancelled the opening stretch of his North American ‘Justice’ tour due to “sickness”. In videos he posted to social media, Bieber could be seen struggling to blink, smile or move his right nostril.

He later returned to the stage in September for a series of shows, though the run was cut short with his last show taking place at Rock In Rio in Brazil. Following that performance, the singer said: “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”