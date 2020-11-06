Watch the video for Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper’s new acoustic take on ‘Holy’

Justin Bieber has released a new video to accompany an acoustic version of ‘Holy’, his recent collaboration with Chance The Rapper — check out the clip below.

Released back in September, the track was the first output from Bieber’s “new era” — as his manager Scooter Braun put it ahead of the song’s initial release.

Bieber has now shared a new acoustic version of ‘Holy’, which was reworked with Chance’s regular collaborator Peter Cottontale.

The singer has also released a new video to accompany the track. Directed and produced by Rory Kramer, the clip features both Bieber and Chance performing the acoustic version of ‘Holy’ to camera — you can watch the video below.

Last month, Bieber performed ‘Holy’ with Chance during his guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The singer also played his new track ‘Lonely’, which was co-written by Benny Blanco and Finneas.

Chance has been full of praise for Bieber’s new material, recently comparing the artist’s forthcoming album to Michael Jackson‘s ‘Off The Wall’.

“I feel like we should talk about how fire your album is,” Chance said, before adding: “I would say, I’m gonna — this is no cap at all and I said this to you in Chicago — it’s some of the best music I’ve ever heard, period. It reminds me of when Michael Jackson made ‘Off The Wall’.