Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper set to headline Freedom Experience concert

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper have been announced for the forthcoming Freedom Experience concert, the finale of 1DayLA’s COVID-19 service event.

The goal of 1DayLA is, according to a press statement, to mobilise 20,000 volunteers across Southern California between 18-24 July to help “[organise] city beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution”.

The week-long showcase will end with the Freedom Experience event, taking place at the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will also feature performances from Jaden Smith and Tori Kelly, with more acts to be announced.

Bieber was apparently inspired to come on board the 1DayLA movement because he is “committed to the powerful idea that a movement for change can start with individuals helping one another and their community”.

Dominic Russo of 1DayLA said: “In the wake of a sustained season of crisis and isolation, people desperately need authentic expressions of hope, help, and love. This will be an unforgettable opportunity to celebrate and dynamically impact communities across Los Angeles.”

On Friday (July 9) Bieber was featured in a new collaborative single with The Kid LAROI, ‘Stay’.

Speaking to NME about the origins of the joint effort, LAROI said it was “probably the most organic way of making a song I’ve ever done – ever”.

“One day I was just listening to it and was like, fuck, Justin [Bieber] would sound perfect on this,” the 17-year-old explained.

“So I actually pulled up to the studio that he works at, and I just came with the fucking file. I was like, ‘You ready?’ and he was like, ‘Yup’. And he just did it. He just went into the booth and just freestyled the shit off top; it was the craziest shit. I was like, ‘Yo, this guy’s out of his mind.’”