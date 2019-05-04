Justin Bieber comes under fire for defending Chris Brown, calls his past assault charge a “mistake”

He also compared the 'Loyal' singer to Michael Jackson and 2Pac.

Justin Bieber has come under fire for defending Chris Brown, calling the singer’s past assault charge a “mistake.”

In an Instagram post published Friday (May 3), Bieber shared, under the phrase “The Legendary Equation,” an image featuring Michael Jackson, 2Pac and Chris Brown. “MJ plus 2Pac equals CB,” the image read. According to a comment on the post, Nick Cannon was the original author of the imagery.

“everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve,” the caption on Bieber’s post began. “I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see,” he wrote. “the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial.”

While garnering praise from some – including fellow artists such as Sean Kingston, who wrote, “big facts lil bro CB legendary,” Marlon Wayans, J Balvin, and The Game, who responded to the post in a TMZ interview by saying, “If you don’t wanna work with Chris Brown, man, fuck you” – a lot of Bieber’s followers weren’t all that pleased with his post.

“Are you justifying his horrible actions saying he’s depressed? Being depressed is not an excuse to punch your girlfriend, never. Stop with this,” one comment read. Another simply said, “ABUSE IS NOT A MISTAKE.”

The responses continued. “What if Rihanna was Hailey? Would you say the same?,” one person commented, referencing Bieber’s wife, model Hailey Bieber. “Domestic abuse aint a mistake, especially when its done repeatedly. Im sick to my stomach, definitely unfollowing you, mad disappointed,” another said.

In 2009, Chris Brown was charged with felony assault after an altercation with his then-girlfriend Rihanna the night before the Grammys. Pleading guilty to the charge, he was sentenced to five years probation and 1,400 hours of community service.

Meanwhile, after being called out for being an “abuser” by Glasgow band Chvrches, Chris Brown last week fired back at the band.

Taking to social media to express their disappointment in recent collaborator Marshmello‘s decision to work with both Tygaand Chris Brown, Chvrches wrote: “We are really upset, confused and disappointed by Marshmello’s choice to work with Tyga and Chris Brown.”

Leaving a comment on one of their Instagram posts, Brown responded by saying: “BUNCH OF LOSERS. these are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients. Keep groveling over you own insecurities and hatred. IM BLACK AND PROUD. AND I KNOW ITS HURTS THAT U GUYS ARE STRUGGLING WIT LIFE OR PEACE SO U ARE FORCED TO SEE MY SUCCESS. You aren’t even #2 (REMEMBER 2nd place only means YOU LOST FIRST! TA-TA. GOODDAY PEASANTS.”