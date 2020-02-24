Justin Bieber covers Gospel singer Marvin Sapp at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Justin Bieber made a special appearance at Kanye West’s Sunday Service, singing with the in-house choir.

Kim Kardashian recorded the 25-year-old performing ‘Never Would Have Made It’ by Grammy-nominee Marvin Sapp and posted it on her Instagram story.

The congregation cheered throughout the surprise rendition, with Bieber leaving the stage and embracing West after he was done.

Bieber’s performance comes days after the release of his fifth studio album, ‘Changes’, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 100 chart.

The Sunday Service Choir is a gospel group led by West that was formed in January 2019.

Elsewhere during the service, West covered Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ and ‘Ballin’ with the choir.

The rapper and his massive group also performed a moving version of Nas‘ ‘Everything’ as well as some cuts from his latest LP, ‘Jesus Is King’ (2019).

Conducted by Grammy award-winning singer Jason White, the famous choir also released an album last Christmas, called ‘Jesus is Born’.

Along with more traditional Christian songs, the group performs re-arranged (and sometimes censored) versions of modern hits.

After West began his Sunday Services just over a year ago, the rapper, his band and gospel choir now make weekly live appearances in the US in subsequent weeks and months — including at Coachella 2019 back in April.