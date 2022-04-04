Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon bring ‘Peaches’ to Grammys 2022

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon brought their hit collaboration ‘Peaches’ to the Grammys 2022 tonight (April 3).

The track featured on Bieber’s 2021 album ‘Justice’ and is still in the running for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year tonight.

Bieber began the performance solo, playing a slowed down, stripped back version of ‘Peaches’ at a white piano.

Advertisement

Midway through, he got up from the instrument as a sped-up, full-band rendition kicked in and Giveon Caesar joined the singer on stage. Watch footage of the performance below.

i'm SCARED ABOUT HOW TALENTED IS JUSTIN BIEBER#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ztllwSUSRT — goodnightngo (@victorsssss____) April 4, 2022

The Grammys 2022 is taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas tonight, after the show was postponed from its planned January event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Silk Sonic opened the show with a performance of ‘777’, while Olivia Rodrigo delivered a powerful version of her breakout single ‘Drivers License’. BTS, meanwhile, became undercover agents for a stunning rendition of ‘Butter’, and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow teamed up for a grand performance.

Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but cancelled their appearance after the death of Hawkins last week (March 25). The band have won three Grammys so far today, including Best Rock Album for ‘Medicine At Midnight’. Billie Eilish used her rain-soaked performance of ‘Happier Than Ever’ to pay tribute to the late drummer.

Advertisement

Nas dipped into his back catalogue for his performance, while Lady Gaga paid tribute to her collaborator Tony Bennett.

Winners so far tonight include Olivia Rodrigo and Silk Sonic with three awards each and Kanye West with two. Keep up with all of the winners as they are announced here.