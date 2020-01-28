Justin Bieber decided to return to music after performing with Ariana Grande at Coachella

Justin Bieber took the decision to return to music after his successful appearance with Ariana Grande at Coachella, a close friend has revealed.

The singer – who is set to release his fifth album ‘Changes’ next month – joined Ariana during her 2019 headline slot, with close friend Ryan Good now revealing that the performance prompted Bieber to head back into the studio.

Good said: “Justin was going back and forth whether it was the right time or not. I think Scooter was thinking he should have this opportunity to go out on that stage so he could be reminded himself and of who he is and what he does.

“It kind of seemed like a turning point for him to where he was like, ‘I think I’m ready to do this again. I think I need to do this again.’ As he was walking of stage, he said that to Allison [Kaye – Justin’s management], he said, ‘I need to get back out here.'”

Ryan’s comments feature in Justin’s YouTube Originals documentary ‘Seasons’, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the singer’s life.

In the first episode, Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun admits that he feels the singer has “earned the right” to take his return at his own pace.

“Early on in his career, we’d always say, ‘Let’s go for another one, another hit, another record, another thing, another tour.’ And before ‘Purpose’, with ‘Journals’, I didn’t want him to tour, I wanted him to get healthy and then he got healthy and we went on ‘Purpose’ and then at the end he was tired and said, ‘Look, I need a break again'”, said Braun.

“And we took the break and he’s taken a very long break and in that time he’s found his wife, he’s grown a lot. I don’t put any pressure on that timeline anymore, he’s earned the right to do it in his own time.”