Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean amidst Coachella controversy

Justin Bieber has defended Frank Ocean‘s controversial headline set at Coachella last weekend.

Just hours he was set to take the stage on April 16 – which would mark his first live performance in six years – it was announced that his set (along with Björk’s) would not be streamed on Coachella’s official YouTube channels, causing an uproar online.

His performance, which was then cut short after being informed that the festival had hit its curfew limi, received mix reactions from fans. Some praised Ocean and the set for its unexpected remixes and Ocean’s vocals, while others criticised the singer for being late and ending his set abruptly.

One supporter was Justin Bieber – who took to Instagram to share his support Ocean by posting a photo from the set while declaring that he had been “blown away”.

“His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail,” wrote Bieber. “I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks, Frank.”

This week, it was later reported that Ocean scrapped the idea for an on-stage ice rink after injuring his ankle during his on-ground rehearsals at Coachella, causing several last-minute changes to his headlining set on Sunday.

During his set, Ocean delivered a speech where he promised fans that a new album was on the way, but that they shouldn’t expect it in the immediate future. He also spoke about going to Coachella being a fond memory of him and his late brother, Ryan Breaux, who died in a car crash August 2020.

Frank Ocean's speech during his Coachella set.pic.twitter.com/GN8Ly4GaHN — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) April 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Coachella received $100,000 for breaking curfew after each day ran over 20 minutes. Ocean’s set ended 25 minutes after the curfew.