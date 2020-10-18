Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and more set to join ‘Vote With Us’ virtual rally

Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Vic Mensa and more will take part in a virtual Vote With Us rally in the build-up to the US presidential election next month.

The rally will include a three-hour event on Vote Early Day (October 24), and is specifically seeking to encourage voter participation among young people.

The event will also include appearances from Common, Mark Ruffalo, and and the cast of the award-winning documentary Us Kids, featuring Parkland school shooting survivors and ‘March For Our Lives’ activists including Emma González.

In a press statement, González said: “To vote is to harness your power, and we have to use the power that’s given to us. Don’t just vote for yourself, vote for every person; for every person whose basic rights are at risk, for every person who can’t vote because they are undocumented or incarcerated, for every person who is affected by the system and for every person who fought with everything they had just to give us the right to vote.

“Vote because you can. Vote because we haven’t always been able to.”

Vote With Us will stream on October 24 at 8pm GMT and simulcast across YouTube and coalition partner social media channels. You can find more information here.

Lovato has been particularly vocal on political matters in the build up to the election, having recently released a new single taking aim at Donald Trump.

The singer teamed up with Finneas to record ‘Commander In Chief’, which she performed at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday (October 14).

Responding to critics of the track on social media earlier this week, Lovato wrote: “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that.

“I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day.”